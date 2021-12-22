2022 NSF: Bauchi to begin early preparations

Bauchi state government is to commence immediate preparations ahead of the conduct of the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled to hold in Delta state between 2nd to 15th November, 2022.

The state commissioner for Youth and Sports, Honorable Adamu Manu Soro disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists in Bauchi on the outcome of a three day extra-ordinary meeting of the National Council of Sports.

The commissioner said the early preparation is to enable the state to participate fully in the forthcoming national festival thereby excelling in various sports competitions.

Manu Soro reaffirmed the determination of Governor Bala Mohammed’s led administration in championing the course of sports development through provision of all the needed support to the sector.

“I will immediately summon a meeting with Bauchi state sports administrators and other stakeholders to brief them on the 2022 National Sports Festival to be conducted in Delta state with a view to enable us make early adequate arrangement for our participation in the festival.”

He pointed out that, during the extra-ordinary meeting of the National Council of Sports, the stakeholders made thorough deliberations on the relevant topics before reaching the decision outlined in the communique issued at the end of the meeting.

Manu Soro said in a communique signed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare commended the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between his ministry and the Delta state government for the conduct of the national festival in the state.

