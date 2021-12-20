2022 NSF: Sports Ministry, Delta to sign MoU as National Council on Sports meet in Asaba

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will on Monday sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Delta state government on next year’s 21st National Sports Festival (NSF).

A press statement from media department of the ministry revealed that the Minister, Sunday Dare, the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Ismail Abubakar, and some top directors of the Ministry will be joined by the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, the chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission Honourable Tonobok Okowa at the event.

According to the statement, “This signing of the MoU will highlight the National Council on Sports meeting holding in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

“Commissioners of Sports, heads of State Sports Commissions and Councils, national sports federations, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development as well as the Nigeria Olympic and Paralympic Committees will be in attendance at this meeting, making it the highest decision making event for sports in the country.

“Delta State is expected to brief the National Council on Sports on the state of its readiness and preparations for the National Sports Festival.

“They will also formally announce the date for the games while the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will introduce the newly established departments in the Ministry.”

