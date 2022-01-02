2022: NYCN hails Buhari on NDDC, seeks forensic audit of MDAs

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has asked the federal government to replicate the approach it adopted to clear the mess in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as a strategy to recover looted funds that could be channelled to funding viable projects.

The NYCN in a New Year message signed by its President, Solomon Adodo, and made available to Blueprint, Sunday, expressed optimism that the year 2022 holds great potentials and urged youths to sustain the courage, resilience and innovative spirit they have demonstrated over time.

“The year 2022 holds so much and even better potentials for the Nigerian youth and for Nigeria as a nation but we must make deft efforts this time around to ensure opportunities are not wasted.

“Our committed efforts shall therefore be geared at partnering with the government and all critical stakeholders in reducing unemployment, combating insecurity and crippling corruption as these are the major factors that have kept the youth and indeed the Nigerian Nation spiraling in circles of frustration.

“We are disenchanted that Nigeria still relies heavily on imports for her local consumption thus productivity has been significantly lowered, resulting in rising unemployment figures. We therefore call on all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to ensure the full enforcement of Executive Orders 003 and 005 to ensure local industries and businesses thrive better. We also acknowledge the fact that the Federal Government has emplaced numerous funding facilities and incentives to ensure youth entrepreneurship thrives.

“However, it must be emphatically stated that most of these funding including the N75 billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund have not been properly assessed by the youth thus new sustainable jobs have not been created on the massive scale expected. We therefore call on the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure full and timely release of these funds as stipulated while the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development should rise up better in coordinating the youth into efficient productivity clusters.”

The statement said the new leadership of NYCN would work assiduously with other critical partners to ensure that a minimum of 1,000 new jobs are created; to be achieved through massive training of youth in innovative skills for youth empowerment (SKYE) with emphasis on technical and vocational education training (TVET).

“We shall train and equip 50,000 youth in production, installation and maintenance of renewable energy facilities (solar power). After the training by our technical partner, these youth will be able to access the 500 billion naira CBN renewable energy initiatives fund.

“Train and equip 30,000 youth in innovative and efficient agricultural productivity with a target of further significantly cutting down food imports by 60% whether as raw produce or finished products.

“Train and equip 15,000 youth in other aspects of manufacturing including electrical (2) appliances, furniture and small machines.

“Train and equip 5,000 youth in innovative ICT skills (software and hardware) in order to take full advantage of the expanding global digital economy,” the statement said.

Related

No tags for this post.