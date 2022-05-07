2022: Over N9m prize money up for grabs as Davnotch national tennis tourney serves off

Athletes will go home with up to N9, 280, 000 at the end of the second edition of Davnotch senior open tennis championship which gets underway on Monday May 9, 2022, organisers have revealed.

Already, the qualifier which serves as premilinaries started on Friday May 6.

According to a detailed list of prize money for this year’s edition, the winners of men and ladies singles will pocket N500, 000 each, while men and ladies winners get N200, 000 respectively.

The prize money allocation made available to Blueprint on Friday also revealed that wheelchair men’s and ladies winners will get N150, 000 each.

Also, there are monies for victorious athletes from round one to semi-final stages.

Address a press conference, President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) Engr. Dayo Akindoju said Davnotch open tennis championship in a short while has produced talent with future prospects.

He said, “The winners of this tournament were in Turkey to represent Nigeria afterall. We came third and hope to do well next time. Particularly, women athletes that participated in this competition represented Nigeria at an international tennis tournament that is like a tennis world Cup.

“Davnotch has helped to renovate some of our courts. The sponsors have expressed their readiness to continuously sponsor the tournament annually.

“The NTF will continue to collaborate with willing corporate organisations and individuals inna bid to discover more talents from the grassroots.”

Also speaking, Director Davnotch Nigeria Limited, Victor Ochei, said, “We look forward to more years of partnership with the NTF as part of our corporate social responsibility, and a way to strengthen tennis development in Nigeria.

“We hope to continuously support to discover and nurture talents to stardom so they can attain the level of stars like Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams etc. Our uttermost focus is to help raw talents.”

The tournament is expected to end on Saturday May 14.

