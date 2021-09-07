2022: Prepare your handover note, PDP tells Oyetola



The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 election in Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Tuesday arrived Osogbo, the state capital, to prepare for the 2022 governorship election in the state.



Receiving members of the party in Osogbo, Adeleke advised Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to begin writing his handover note and prepare to leave the government house come November 27, 2022.



The Chairman of PDP, Sunday Bisi, condemned alleged attack on its secretariat by political thugs in a desperate attempt to scare party faithfuls from an important event scheduled to hold on the premises.



He said, “as a major stakeholder in the affairs of Osun state, committed to law and order, we find the assault on our Secretariat an act of panting cowardice and desperation taken too far. Those who carried out the dastardly act and their backers should be ashamed of themselves because they ended up showing to the world how evil and dangerous they are to our democracy.



Meanwhile, it was observed that the secretariat of the factional Chairman, Hon Soji Adagunodo, was also vandalised.



The billboard erected in front of Adagunodo-led faction secretariat, located very close to Bisi-led secretariat, along Ikirun road, Osogbo, was also torn.



A statement by Sunday Bisi, said, “our journey as a party is a journey to the promised land and no amount of attack or intimidation will scare us away from pursuing the rescue efforts of our dear State from a party that has mismanaged it over the last 10 years. Take it and let it sink, Osun PDP and the good people of Osun State can no longer be intimidated.



“Notwithstanding our resolve to be peaceful in our push for a new Osun we must warn that we won’t condone unprovoked attack on our facilities or members. All political urchins in the hands of rejected looters should take note or they have themselves to blame in the end. This we reiterate, is not a joke.



“We are also by this release call on the state Commissioner of Police, the Director of DSS and other security agencies to immediately set machineries in motion to investigate and track down the source of the attack on our Secretariat and fish the perpetrators.



“As much as it is in the culture of our party supporters to show restraint in the face of the unnecessary provocation,, we ask security agencies to ensure adequate protection of our party’s assets and members. This will ensure confidence of our people in the security agencies to forestall breaking endurance limit of the people.”