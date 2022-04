2022 Qatar World Cup full draw exposed

Senegal after edging Egypt to pick 2022 World Cup ticket have been pitched against host Qatar, Holland and Ecuador,p in group A while Super Eagles arch rivals Ghana in group H will face Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic.

This year’s mundial begins November 21 in Qatar.

The draw in full

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Netherlands, Senegal

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Scotland/Wales/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea