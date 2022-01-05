2022: Resist attempt by criminals to turn Ekiti into battleground, Bishop cautions politicians

Ahead of the Ekiti state governorship polls billed for June 18, this year, the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Rev Felix Ajakaye, has advised politicians to eschew bitterness and belligerent dispositions to resist attempt by criminals to infiltrate the state and turn Ekiti into a battleground.

Bishop Ajakaye also urged the electorate to halt the barbaric and crude electoral practices of vote buying and selling, saying the two are criminal offences and that those indulging in such should always be treated as ‘criminals’.

The admonition was contained in his new year message and on Wednesday, in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

The new year message titled: ‘2022, Year of Optimism’, and released by the Cleric, said: “In Ekiti state, the Land of Honour and Integrity, by God’s grace, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, there will be election to elect a new governor. I urge the political parties to organise their primaries in ways that the best will emerge as candidates from their numerous aspirants.

The cleric told the electorate to resist attempt by those he described as “political opportunists” to forcefully take over Ekiti governance in the June 18 governorship poll.

The bishop also appealed to political parties angling to participate in the June 18 poll, to conduct credible primaries to avert violence and bloodshed that could heat up the polity and truncate the electorate process.

However, the religious leader said the success of the forthcoming election would depend largely on how major political parties, especially, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would organise their primaries.

“I also urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be practically independent and organise free, fair and credible election. Our dear state must not fail, our Nigeria must not fail”.

Praying for a merry and joyous year for Ekiti and Nigerian citizens, Bishop Ajakaye added: “My brothers, sisters and friends, a blessed, joyful and spirit-filled 2022 to you all. May this world be better than last year for all of us. May God’s plans for all of us materialise, both individually and collectively.

“May Jesus Christ the light heal the world of COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world. Let us strive to make positive impact wherever we are”.

