2022: See full breakdown of JAMB registration, examination days, how to make payment, other requirements

Following announcement by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on new 2022 UTME registration and examination, below is the timeline details.

JAMB 2022 Timelines

UTME (Registration) begins:

12th February. UTME (Registration) closes: 19th March UTME MOCK: 2nd of April UTME (Examination) begins : 20th April UTME (Examination) ends : 30th April Cost of Registration: ₦4,700 (e.Pin: 3,500. Use of English text: ₦500. CBT Charge: ₦700. Total: ₦4,700 ). This money is paid Once to JAMB. JAMB is adopting cashless policy in the registration process for the 2022 UTME. Candidates will NOT pay any money to the CBT center for Registration. All fees(₦4,700) will be paid directly to JB while JAMB pays the CBT centres. The procedure for payment of registrstion fee & obtaining of profile code hasn’t changed. Direct entry (Registration): To run concurrently with the UTME registration NIN is still Compulsory for registration except the board (JAMB) says otherwise.