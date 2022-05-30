2022 SSCE: NECO extends registration 



The National Examinations Council (NECO) has extended the registration period of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates to midnight of Monday June 20, 2022.

The Head of Information and Public Relations Department of the council, Azeez Sani, stated this in a statement in Minna on Monday.

He explained that the registration period was initially scheduled to close on Monday May 30, 2022.

He said, “State Ministries of Education, Principals, Commandants and all stakeholders are enjoined to note that there would be no further extension after this.”

According to him, the 2022 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) will commence on June 27, 2022 and end on Friday August 12, 2022.

He said candidates are to be examined in 76 subjects during the examination.

