2022: The fears, the expectations

2021 has come and gone. Last year meant different things to different people. For better or worse, it could be remembered as post Covid-19 year, in which the country struggled to recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic.



The government rolled out various intervention policies to uplift many Nigerians who were pushed to poverty by the corona virus. In spite of these policies, majority of Nigerians are yet to recover from the shock associated with Covid-19.

Therefore, the new year should serve as a period of assessment by our policy makers. There is the need for more intervention programmes to improve the living standard of Nigerians.

The government’s plan to remove petrol subsidy this year is untimely. It will come at a wrong time when the people are grappling with hyperinflation as prices of goods and services have gone beyond the reach of the poor man.

Though, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has assured Nigerians on the payment of transportation subsidy which will see 40 million people benefit from N5000, any price hike of petrol will worsen the living condition of Nigerians.



In view of the negative effect of subsidy removal, our policy makers should shelve the plan. If government insists or eventually removes fuel subsidy, it should ensure an effective price control system is put in place in the country.



Last year, President Muhammadu Buhari had declined to assent the bill that will pave the way for direct primaries, citing insecurity, financial cost and litigation as the reasons. Will Mr President make u-turn and finally sign the bill this year? I think, Mr President has already taken his final decision and it seems the senate is set to remove the clause from the electoral amendment bill.

However, one year to the election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be fully prepared. The National Assembly and the executive should release adequate funds for the successful conduct of 2023 polls. For our two major political parties, the the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 2022 will be a busy year.

Nigerians are going to witness alignment and realignment of political forces between the two dominant political parties. More decamping is looming from our political parties. It is a known fact that politics in Nigeria is not ideologically based. It is all about how to be in power. For Nigerians, especially, the youths who have reached the age of 18 years and above, they should go and get their voters card. They can effect political changes if they have PVC.



2021 was the worse year for the people of the North and the country at large. Insecurity took a dangerous dimension with many communities sacked in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Niger states by bandits. Sokoto state which enjoyed relative peace was also hit by the activities of bandits.





What about the South-east states? The violent activities of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) had made lives unbearable for the inhabitants of Imo, Enugu and Anambra states.

Although, the people of North-east heaved a sigh of relief as the violent activities of Boko Haram extremists have reduced significantly, courtesy of our gallant soldiers, our fear is that the mountainous insecurity will continue in the new year.

However, if government can deploy the newly acquired Tucano jets, intelligence gathering and mordern security gadgets in the fight against these criminals, victory will be achieved.I am optimistic that 2022 will be a better year for the country and its people. Happy New Year.

Ibrahim Mustapha,Pambegua, Kaduna state08169056963.

