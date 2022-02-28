2022 UTME/DE registration a huge success – JAMB

The joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said the
board’s partnership with the National Identity Management Commission
(NIMC) is yielding the desired results as “the process which, by all
indications, was deemed impracticable in 2019 is now workable”.
The Board’s weekly magazine, JAMBulletin on Monday, presented to
Blueprint by JAMB’s Head of Publicity and Protocol Dr Fabian Benjamin,
said the partnership was unworkable in 2019 and had to be shelved, but
was re-introduced in 2020 with little hitches. However, in 2021 and
2022, he said, it became seamless in all ramifications.
Meanwhile, JAMB has approved the constitution of a management
committee to monitor the ongoing 2022 UTME registration exercise
nationwide.
Earlier, the board had given the green light to all its accredited
Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres to conduct registration for the
National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Part-time, Sandwich and
Distance Learning (DL) candidates, in addition to that of the Unified
Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).
This added responsibility, Benjamin said, was earlier suspended
following reported cases of abuse by the centres, but now he said, it
became necessary not only to empower the centres, but also to bring
the services closer to candidates.
“However, to ensure that the candidates and the public gets quality
services and are not extorted, the Board would be monitoring the
2022 UTME/DE registration as well as assess how the centres are
shouldering the added responsibility.
“The exercise is part of the Board’s resolve to ensure that its agents
play according to the rules as anyone found wanting would be
delisted,” Benjamin said, adding that they were also charged to
refrain from charging above the regulated fees.