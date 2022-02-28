2022 UTME/DE registration a huge success – JAMB





The joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said the

board’s partnership with the National Identity Management Commission

(NIMC) is yielding the desired results as “the process which, by all

indications, was deemed impracticable in 2019 is now workable”.

The Board’s weekly magazine, JAMBulletin on Monday, presented to

Blueprint by JAMB’s Head of Publicity and Protocol Dr Fabian Benjamin,

said the partnership was unworkable in 2019 and had to be shelved, but

was re-introduced in 2020 with little hitches. However, in 2021 and

2022, he said, it became seamless in all ramifications.

Meanwhile, JAMB has approved the constitution of a management

committee to monitor the ongoing 2022 UTME registration exercise

nationwide.

Earlier, the board had given the green light to all its accredited

Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres to conduct registration for the

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Part-time, Sandwich and

Distance Learning (DL) candidates, in addition to that of the Unified

Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

This added responsibility, Benjamin said, was earlier suspended

following reported cases of abuse by the centres, but now he said, it

became necessary not only to empower the centres, but also to bring

the services closer to candidates.

“However, to ensure that the candidates and the public gets quality

services and are not extorted, the Board would be monitoring the

2022 UTME/DE registration as well as assess how the centres are

shouldering the added responsibility.

“The exercise is part of the Board’s resolve to ensure that its agents

play according to the rules as anyone found wanting would be

delisted,” Benjamin said, adding that they were also charged to

refrain from charging above the regulated fees.