2022 UTME: Don’t keep candidates’ data, JAMB warns CBT centres



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned all Computer Based Test (CBT) centres to desist from retaining data of candidates applying for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) or Direct Entry (DE), in order to avoid subjecting candidates to unnecessary hardship.

JAMB’s head of publicity and protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in the board’s bulletin made available to Blueprint on Monday.

Benjamin said the warning became necessary because some of the centres subject candidates to extortion and unnecessary pressure.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned all operators of Computer-Based Test centres, ePIN vendors, staff of JAMB and others involved in any aspect of the 2022 UTME/DE registration exercise against keeping any part of candidates’ data as doing so, is against the provisions of the Data Protection Act.

“The Board, therefore, reiterated that the data of each candidate is a private property and should remain so. Consequently, none of the officials in the registration value chain is authorised to keep candidates’ profile codes, UTME registration or phone numbers, which candidates may make available to them in the course of the registration process,” Benjamin said.

Candidates, on the other hand, are also urged to ensure that they guide their information (data) jealously by providing their details to only designated officials while ensuring that what they provide is not duplicated or kept anywhere.

“This information became necessary following the outcome of the monitoring exercise of the commencement of the registration 2022 UTME/DE exercise which began on Saturday, February 19, 2022.”To ensure a hitch-free exercise, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, had visited centres in Lagos and Ilorin, while other members of management had gone to other states across the six geopolitical zones of the country to assess the situation of things,” Benjamin said.

The registrar described the commencement of the exercise, which had begun on a low key, as a positive beginning, and assured the public that all the little hiccups noted earlier would be addressed. He furthe said that candidates can also make use of the additional USSD code, 66019, to generate their profiles.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti state JAMB office has warned Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre owners in the state to shun all forms of sharp practices as the 2022 UTME registration begin.

The state coordinator Mr Hakeem AbdulHameed, gave this charge at a meeting organised for CBT centre owners in the state Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

At the meeting, the coordinator shed light on grey areas such as the introduction of additional USSD code 66019 to the 55019 to ensure a seamless registration process.

Mr AbdulHameed also said the cashless regime recently introduced by the Board, was aimed at preventing warehousing of candidates and other infractions.

Similarly, he briefed the centre owners on the period allowed for daily registration and the upload of templates filled by the candidates and the Board’s zero tolerance for the mass purchase of e-PINs.

“Routers and customised SIMs must not be moved from the registered location,” he said.

He advised centre owners and administrators to adhere strictly to all new rules guiding the operations of all accredited CBT centres as well as registration, warning that the Board would invoke the “Loss of SIM is Loss of Centre” policy.