2022 UTME: How to check JAMB results as official



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and has advised candidatees to send UTMERESULT as one word to 55019 to check their results, using the same phone number that candidates had used for registration, after this the result would be returned as a text message.

A press release made available to Blueprint Saturday by Head of Publicity and Protocol of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said that is the only process of checking the 2022 UTME results for now as the Board has not uploaded it on its website for obvious reasons.

“In addition, candidates are forewarned that they would, as usual, receive all kinds of messages from desperate fraudsters on how to check their results different from the aforementioned one. Hence, the Board urge all candidates to ignore all such messages on how to check their 2022 UTME results as they are all products of deceit aimed at misleading them.

“The Board, in line with its desire to adhere to the ease of doing business protocol of the government, has emplaced this user-friendly and simplified process of checking UTME results.

“Furthermore, this simplified process would also serve to preclude the unconscionable exploitation of candidates by shylock business centres and cybercafes which often take advantage of hapless candidates,” Benjamin further said.

The 2022 UTME began on Friday, May 6, 2022 and ended on Friday May 13, 2022.

