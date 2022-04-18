2022 UTME incresaed charges: No more excuse for poor service – JAMB



The Director, Information Technology Services of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Mr Fabian Okoro, said the increase in service charges in the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) would translate to quality service delivery by Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres to its numerous candidates.

He therefore, enjoined proprietors of CBT centres to reciprocate the board’s magnanimity which occasioned the upward review of the service charge with improved quality service delivery.

The director gave this charge in a statement made available to Blueprint Monday.

This directive and promise of better services by CBT proprietors came after a management committee meeting of the board held to appraise the conduct of the just concluded 2022 Mock-UTME.

Okoro warned that the board would not tolerate poor services or any form of excuses from the CBT centre owners following the approval of the upward review of the service charge from N700.00 to N1,000.00.

“Consequently, the centre owners are expected to give their best because to whom much is given, much is expected,” he said.

He added that the granting of the approval of the increase in service charge was hinged on “the benefits accruable to the candidates who would be expected to receive better services from going forward and the need to cushion the effect of the global energy crisis on the centres”.

He, therefore, stressed that it would be a huge disappointment if the increase did not translate to improved service delivery during the 2022 UTME, which is billed to hold from May 6-14, 2022.

Meanwhile, JAMB has commended all stakeholders involved in the conduct of the 2022 Mock-UTME for their diligence, which resulted in a huge sucess in the exam.

At the end of management committee meeting, the statement further revealed, JAMB registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, commended the Chief External Examiners(CEE); Chief Technical Advisors (CTA), Proctors, CBT centre owners; Technical Officers, Biometric Verification Reporting Officers and other stakeholders, for the successful exercise.

Prof. Oloyede also announced that for the UTME, other actors would be included as exam officials by the board so as to achieve the desired objective.