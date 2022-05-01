2022 UTME: JAMB gives candidates fresh directives





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all candidates who registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to start printing their 2022 UTME notification slips from Saturday April 30 ahead of this year’s exercise.

The Director, Information Technology Services, Mr. Fabian Okoro, made the announcement Saturday.

According to the statement presented to Blueprint by Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the 2022 UTME notification slip is available for printing by all candidates who had registered for the 2022 UTME scheduled to hold from Friday May 6 to 14, 2022.

In the statement, Fabian disclosed that the printing of notification slip was compulsory for all candidates, as it enables them to know the venue, date, session and time of their examination.

“All candidates are advised to print slips on time so as to know the location of their examination centres, date of their scheduled sessions and time of the examination beforehand especially with the adjustment in examination schedules this year. This would guide them in making necessary arrangements ahead of the exercise as the board frowns at lateness to its examination, as no excuses would be entertained from any candidates as a stitch in time, saves nine,” he said.

He stated further that “Candidates need not visit any CBT centres for the printing of the notification slip as it can be done at any available internet point, be it private or public. To print the slip, candidates are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng then click on 2022 UTME slip printing then insert registration number to print.”

The slip contains the candidates’ important details like registration number, the centre to which they are to sit the examination within their chosen examination town and the expected time to be at the centre.

In a related development, the Board has reiterated that all candidates would be checked into the examination hall using the Biometric Verification Machine (BVM) which is also a register of attendance in line with the Board’s policy of “No biometric verification, no examination.”

“Candidates are also to note that no examination would be rescheduled for whatever reason. Therefore, all candidates are advised to prepare ahead and stay close to their examination venues, if possible, they should pay a prior visit to their centres before the date of the examination.

“Candidates are also reminded that the ban on prohibited items is still in force. Therefore, candidates should be careful not to run foul of the law as necessary sanctions would be meted out to violators of its code of conduct,” the examination body said.

