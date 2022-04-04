2022 UTME: JAMB reassures special candidates of inclusive exam

The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has reassured the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) of the board’s commitments to attend to their special needs in the conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The registrar stated this when the NCPWD paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

According to a statement presented to Blueprint by JAMB’s Head of Publicity and Protocol Dr Fabian Benjamin, “JAMB has made arrangements to cater for the needs of all persons with special needs in its operational processes.

“The Board has established the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group headed by the erudite scholar and former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Peter Okebukola, to cater for the needs of all physically challenged candidates.”

The registrar said the board favoured the mainstreaming of all candidates with disabilities, except otherwise requested, as he understands the plight of the disabled while serving as the vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin.

Also, candidates wishing to sit for the 2020 UTME/Mock are to pay N1000 as service charges to CBT centres where they were assigned.

“The optional mock examination was introduced by the Board to give candidates the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the CBT environment.

“However, candidates assigned to JAMB owned centres would not be required to pay for the use of the centres. Much as the Board would like to keep the cost at a minimum, the prevailing high cost of diesel and other consumables has necessitated the increase from N600 to N1,000 to enable the CBT centres provide the needed infrastructure, as partners of the Board, to host the examination which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 9th April 2022.”

Furthermore, JAMB has urged officers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to employ new tactics that will enable them to be more proactive in the discharge of their responsibilities during the 2022 UTME-Mock examination.

The registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said some of the NSCDC personnel had been implicated in misdemeanours ranging from lateness to examination venues to extortion of candidates, among others. He urged the corps to take necessary measures in sanctioning the bad eggs in their system.

In his remarks, the Acting Deputy Commandant-General, Operations, Mr Mohammed Haruna Lawal, promised to look into the issues raised with a view to addressing them.