2022 UTME: JAMB registers 1.8m candidates, rakes in N8.6bn

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said a total of 1,837,011 candidates were successfully captured at the close of the registration for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) programme, in the exercise that took place nationwide between February 19 and March 26.

This is contained in the latest weekly bulletin by JAMB which was released on Sunday night.

With N4, 700 registration fee paid by the applicants, JAMB has successfully generated an estimated revenue of a total of N8.6 billion.

Out of the lump sum, a total of 776 computer-based test centres that took part in the exercise will share an estimated amount of N1.3 billion at the rate of N700 per candidate registered by each of the centres.

JAMB has also pledged support for the CBT centre owners over the sudden increase in the prices of diesel and the erratic power supply suffered nationwide recently.

The examination body said it recognised the plight of its partners, and appealed for their understanding, saying it would seek necessary approvals to grant them the necessary support as may be deemed appropriate.

According to the examination body, an estimated figure of 1.5 million candidates had been targeted for registration during the exercise with an estimated 50,000 candidates per day.

During a tour of the CBT centres during the registration, the JAMB registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede said based on the body’s calculation, about 1.5 million candidates were being expected to complete their registration at the end of the exercise.

JAMB’s head of media and protocol, Fabian Benjamin, said the figure of the registered had exceeded the body’s expectation.

He said unlike in the past when the adoption of the National Identification Number (NIN) as a mandatory condition for applicants had constituted challenge to the system, there had been little or no complaints in the just concluded exercise. Benjamin commended the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for a seamless exercise, even as he called for more synergy with the organisation and other relevant agencies.

The figure of registered applicants in the year 2022 exercise is higher than roughly 1.4 million candidates who were registered in 2021.

JAMB had also refunded some candidates who were unable to complete their registration in 2021 but had paid the registration fee.