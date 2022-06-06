2022 UTME: Link your email address at no cost, JAMB tells candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAM) has directed all
candidates who had registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation
Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) but have not linked their
e-mail addresses with their profiles to visit any JAMB’s approved
Computer Based Test (CBT) centres to do so without delay as the
process is entirely free.
This was contained in a statement from the Board’s Head of public
Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin Monday.
Benjamin said during the 2022 UTME/DE registration, JAMB barred
candidates from linking their email addresses to the registration
portal.
The exclusion of e-mail address at that stage, he said was to
prevent candidates from being exploited by nefarious examination
syndicates whose agents were hovering around the registration centres
pretending to offer assistance to candidates to create their e-mail
addresses at a fee. Those fraudsters in the process gained
unauthorised access to candidates’ critical information.
“With the examination completed, it has now become imperative for
candidates to link their e-mail addresses with their profiles to
complete their registration process to facilitate the printing of
their results.
“To do this, all a candidate needs to do is to visit any accredited
CBT centre to get the linkage done after which the e-mail becomes part
and parcel of the candidates’ completed profiles,” Benjamin said.
The required linkage of e-mail addresses with candidates’ respective
profiles, he said, is to afford them the opportunity of completing the
creation of their profiles and enable them to check or print their
results from their respective profiles once the linkage is done.
“It is to be noted that the Board had initially enabled the link to be
done via SMS by candidates from the comfort of their homes but
suspended the process to further enhance the functionality of the
process through the wholesale automation of the platform,” he said.
Benjamin warned candidates not to give their e-mail passwords to
anybody, not even JAMB officials.
“As the Board continues to sanitise its processes, it will hold any
candidate responsible for any infringement committed by any
apprehended fraudster who is found with his/her password,” he said.
Benjami further stressed that the board has made the process not only
free but also user-friendly to attest to its avowed commitment to put a stop to the rampant and unconscionable exploitation of candidates.