2022 UTME: Link your email address at no cost, JAMB tells candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAM) has directed all

candidates who had registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation

Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) but have not linked their

e-mail addresses with their profiles to visit any JAMB’s approved

Computer Based Test (CBT) centres to do so without delay as the

process is entirely free.

This was contained in a statement from the Board’s Head of public

Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin Monday.

Benjamin said during the 2022 UTME/DE registration, JAMB barred

candidates from linking their email addresses to the registration

portal.

The exclusion of e-mail address at that stage, he said was to

prevent candidates from being exploited by nefarious examination

syndicates whose agents were hovering around the registration centres

pretending to offer assistance to candidates to create their e-mail

addresses at a fee. Those fraudsters in the process gained

unauthorised access to candidates’ critical information.

“With the examination completed, it has now become imperative for

candidates to link their e-mail addresses with their profiles to

complete their registration process to facilitate the printing of

their results.

“To do this, all a candidate needs to do is to visit any accredited

CBT centre to get the linkage done after which the e-mail becomes part

and parcel of the candidates’ completed profiles,” Benjamin said.

The required linkage of e-mail addresses with candidates’ respective

profiles, he said, is to afford them the opportunity of completing the

creation of their profiles and enable them to check or print their

results from their respective profiles once the linkage is done.

“It is to be noted that the Board had initially enabled the link to be

done via SMS by candidates from the comfort of their homes but

suspended the process to further enhance the functionality of the

process through the wholesale automation of the platform,” he said.

Benjamin warned candidates not to give their e-mail passwords to

anybody, not even JAMB officials.

“As the Board continues to sanitise its processes, it will hold any

candidate responsible for any infringement committed by any

apprehended fraudster who is found with his/her password,” he said.

Benjami further stressed that the board has made the process not only

free but also user-friendly to attest to its avowed commitment to put a stop to the rampant and unconscionable exploitation of candidates.

