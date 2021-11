Super Eagles Europe-based stars will fly directly to Morocco for a 2022 World Cup qualifier against Liberia on November 13, officials disclosed.

The call-ups are expected in Morocco by November 8.

They will fly to Nigeria thereafter for a final World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde on November 16 in Lagos.

Nigeria top their qualifying group with nine points from four matches with Cape Verde two points behind.

The overall group winners will advance to a final playoffs in March 2022.