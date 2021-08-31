2022 W/Cup qualifiers: Osimhen swells Eagles list to 25 players in camp ahead Liberia, Cape Verde

Super Eagles and Napoli of Italy hitman, Victor Osimhen has arrived the Eko Hotal camp of the Super Eagles ahead of Nigeria’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures against Liberia on Friday and Cape Verde four days later.

Osimhen arrived the team’s camp on Tuesday morning with the technical staff heaving a sigh of relief

His arrival increased the number of players in camp to 25.

The quartet of Joe Aribo, Paul Onuachu, Chidozie Awaziem and Zaidu Sanusi are also expected in camp on Tuesday evening.

The Super Eagles will face the Lone Stars of Liberia on Friday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Four days later, the three-time African champions will slug it out with the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde at the Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena , Mindelo.

The 25 players In camp:

Goalkeepers

Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders

Jamilu Coliins, Valentine Ozorwanfor, Shehu Abdullahi, Adekunle Adeleke, Kenneth Omeruo, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Ola Aina , Tyronne Ebuehi

Midfielders

Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Moses Simon, Kingsley Michael, Innocent Bonke,

Strikers

Kelechi Iheanacho, Terem Moffi, Ahmed Musa, Chidera Ejuke, Henry Onyekuru , Victor Osimhen.

