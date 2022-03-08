2022 WGW: FMC Keffi begins free treatment for glaucoma patients 



As part of activities to mark the 2022 World Glaucoma Week, the Ophthalmology Department of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi, Nasarawa state has begun intensive awareness and free treatment of glaucoma patients in the state.

Speaking with Blueprint in her office shortly after leading other officials of the department on the awareness exercise across Keffi local government and its environs, head of ophthalmology department, Dr. Patricia Musa explained that this year’s World Glaucoma week with the theme: “The world is bright, save your sight” is aimed at creating awareness among the populace on the ‘dos and don’ts’ that would enable people avoid contacting the dreaded glaucoma disease.

“As you know, this week we are joining the whole world in celebrating the World Glaucoma Week. We in the Ophthalmology Department of the Federal Medical Centre Keffi have decided to organise this awareness and have already started rendering a weeklong service to the teaming populace on the street.

“Glaucoma is a disease that affects one of the vital human organs; talking about the eye, thereby altering its sight. So, in order to tackle the challenge or reduce it to the barest minimum, this department, like I said, has since Monday commenced series of activities that would last the whole of this week, aimed at confronting the menace.

“There is a screening exercise going on here in our hall for the masses to test and ascertain their glaucoma status for us to advise and render free eye treatment to them. There will also be gift presentation to them, while those with chronic condition, we will advise on what to do,” she said.