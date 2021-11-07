2022: Why APC may lose Ekiti – Ex–minister

As the race to Ekiti state governorship election slated for June 18, 2022 gets fiercer, the National Chairman, Southwest Agenda for Tinubu 2023 presidential ambition (SWAGA), Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has feared the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in the state may lose the contest.

Senator Adeyeye attributed his fears to alleged “loss of popularity of the APC despite being the ruling party owing to alleged politics of hate and alienation being played by those loyal to Governor Kayode Fayemi.”

Adeyeye lamented that the current APC government of Governor Kayode Fayemi has disappointed the people of the state, describing SWAGA as the only saving grace for the party, who commands the respect of aggrieved party members and the public.

The former minister stated this in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital at the weekend while addressing APC members on rounding off the mobilisation efforts of the group across the 16 local government areas of the state.

He said the group has started aggressive mobilisation of voters across the state to save the All Progressives Congress (APC) from imminent defeat in the 2022 governorship election.

According to him, “SWAGA is now a movement that has taken over Ekiti. If they conduct any primary for governorship in Ekiti and presidency today, SWAGA will win. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that we are promoting is a man who doesn’t forget his people unlike betrayers that we have here. So, SWAGA is the right way to tread.

“They said it is direct primary; that makes us happy. They won’t be able to rig anything. The executives loyal to Governor Fayemi are fake, we are the authentic ones that conducted the ward, local government and state congresses in line with the guidelines of our party, others were imposed.

“Let us begin the grassroots politicking. Don’t be afraid of anybody, this government has got to its twilight. Don’t be deceived by their antics. Nothing good is coming from them again.

“Instead of going out to canvass for votes, they are doing their permutations on laptop computers, that has always been their idea, but we are on the streets now working, because we know the value of our people.”