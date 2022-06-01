2022 WMD: Milk production hits 1,500 litres daily in Abuja 



Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Olusade Adesola, has said milk production has steadily increased from 150 to 1,500 litres daily within the last two years in Abuja.



Adesola made this assertion Wednesday on the occasion of the commemoration of 2022 World Milk Day, 2022, in collaboration with CBI Nestle Foods Plc and other stakeholders in the livestock development value chain.

At the event held at the FCT Grazing Reserve, Paikon-Kore, Gwagwalada, Abuja, the permanent secretary, who was represented by the Director Operations, Planning and Strategy in the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Samuel Atang, said the administration through its relevant SDAs such as the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS) has been working towards promoting environmentally friendly practices in all aspects of the agricultural production system.

He said the theme of this year’s event, “Sustainability in The Dairy Sector as Well as Environmental, National and Socio-economic Empowerment” is aimed at lowering greenhouse emission and improving waste management in the next 30 years.



He added that in furtherance of the World Milk Day’s objective that the FCT administration is providing the much needed support for the development of the livestock sub sector.



“Part of that support is what has culminated in the partnership with Nestle Foods Plc on milk production. It is glad to note that within the past 2 years of this partnership, milk production has steadily increased from 150 to 1, 500 litres daily.



“The products from this center, I have been made to understand are being sold in markets within and outside the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

