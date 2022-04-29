2022 Women AFCON: Super Falcons battle South Africa, Botswana, Burundi in group c

Nine –time winners Nigeria have been drawn to play South Africa’s Banyana Banyana, Botswana and Burundi in Group C of the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations taking place 2nd – 23rd July in Morocco.

Nigeria and South Africa faced off in the same group at the last edition of the competition in Ghana, with the Banyana winning by the odd goal.

Both teams again met in the final, which ended scoreless after regulation and extra time.

The Super Falcons eventually triumphed 4-3 on penalties to win their 9th title.

Host nation Morocco head Group A that also has Burkina Faso, Senegal and Uganda, while Cameroon head Group B where they tango with Zambia, Tunisia and Togo.

All the four semi finalists at the championship will represent Africa at the first –ever 32 –team FIFA Women’s World Cup finals, to be hosted by New Zealand and Australia in the summer of next year.

GROUP A

Morocco

Burkina Faso

Senegal

Uganda

GROUP B

Cameroon

Zambia

Tunisia

Togo

GROUP C

Nigeria

South Africa

Burundi

Botswana

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

