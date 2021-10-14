2022 World Cup: FG committed to Super Eagles qualification – Sports Ministry

A top sports ministry official has dismissed claims that the Federal Government has abandoned the Super Eagles in their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

It has emerged that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have been borrowing money for the country’s campaign to feature at Qatar 2022.

Sources disclosed the NFF have yet to receive any money from the Federal Government for the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

“Where is it done that the government will not release money for the execution of a crucial qualifier tournament like the World Cup, which will provide a big stage for the country?” asked an unnamed source.

However, a statement by the permanent secretary ministry of youth and sports, Ismaila Abubakar, that efforts are very much on to secure release of funds due to the NFF and other sports federation.

He said that these payments have been stalled by the availability of funds.

“The Ministry of Finance has been fully furnished with details of the outstanding allowances and payments due to the NBBF and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and efforts are being made to secure the release,” said part of the ministry statement.

The Super Eagles are top of Group C with nine points from four matches, two points clear of closest rivals Cape Verde.

The three-time African champions are widely tipped to seal their ticket to the final playoffs next month after final group games against Liberia (away) and Cape Verde (home).