2022 World Cup: FIFA reveals how much Super Eagles will get after securing ticket

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will receive the sum of €12.2m (N5.6 billion) from FIFA if they qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The competition which will feature teams from 32 countries, will be taking place from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Blueprint reports that If the Super Eagles team defeat the Blacks Stars of Ghana in both legs, it would be their seventh World Cup appearance.

While the first leg happened at Baba Yara stadium on Friday March 25, the second leg would be staged inside Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja on Tuesday March 29.

FIFA recently increased the qualifying bonus from €10m to €12.2m to help teams that qualify for the tournament to prepare well.

When the Nigerian team qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, they received €10m from FIFA.