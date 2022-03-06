2022 World Cup playoffs:  Ekong ‘ll be fit for Ghana clash – NFF

Contrary to speculations, William Ekong will recover in time from a muscle strain to be available for selection for the Super Eagles in the crucial World Cup playoffs against Ghana.

An official of the NFF media office disclosed that Ekong will be fit again to play for the Eagles against the Black Stars.

“Update: Injured and out of #GHANGA? Nah! William Troost Ekong will be available and up for selection,” tweeted media assistant Ayo Olu Ibidapo.

Watford boss Roy Hadgson has described Ekong’s injury as “not a minor thing”.

The solid central defender was ever-present at the recent AFCON in Cameroon and captained the Eagles in the absence of Ahmed Musa.

Ghana will tackle Nigeria for a place at the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars are home on March 25 in Cape Coast with the return match in Abuja March 29.