2022 World Cup playoffs: I know my Super Eagles starting X1 vs Ghana – Eguavoen

Augustine Eguavoen has said he already knows the Super Eagles team to start against Ghana on March 25 in a crucial World Cup playoff in Cape Coast.

The two-legged playoffs will determine the team to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

“We have the 11 that will start,” Eguavoen told Elegbete TV.

We don’t need distractions, all we need is support to cross this hurdle.”

Eguavoen also defended naming Oghenekaro Etebo on his squad even though he has only returned from a long-term injury, while a player like Innocent Bonke has been doing well in France.

“Etebo I have worked with closely, Bonke I haven’t and I have had no chance to go to France to watch him play,” he explained.

“I have watched Etebo closely, I’ve watched him closely when he played in the U23s and when he played for the former coach Gernot Rohr in the Super Eagles.

“Etebo coming in now does not say he would be in the starting line-up.”