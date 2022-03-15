2022 World Cup playoffs: Partey leads Ghana squad as Super Eagles hit Cape Coast March 23 ￼

Arsenal star midfielder Thomas Partey will captain the Black Stars of Ghana in 2022 World Cup playoffs against the Super Eagles with Coach Augustine Eguavoen-led side arriving Cape Coast the venue of the all important encounter on Wednesday March 23, 2022 barring any change in the venue by FIFA who are re-inspecting venue ahead of the encounter.

Partey will lead out Ghana in the absence of Andre Ayew, who is suspended after his red card against Comoros at the AFCON in Cameroon recently.

Partey is playing his best football for Arsenal since his big-money transfer from Atletico Madrid.

He was named Arsenal Player of the Month for February.

The energetic midfielder will be assisted by South Africa-based goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

Ghana welcome Nigeria on March 25 before they travel to Abuja for the return leg playoff four days later.

The overall winners of the playoffs will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.