2022 World Cup playoffs: Super Eagles can beat Ghana – Eguavoen

Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen has assured Nigerians that the players at his disposal are capable of overcoming the Black Stars of Ghana in the fast-approaching 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff.



Ghana will have home advantage first and both legs will be played between March 23 and 29 with the aggregate winners securing a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Nigeria are seeking to qualify for the World Cup a seventh time and, since 1994, have missed only one of seven editions. The last of three appearances by Ghana was in 2014.

For the team’s technical adviser, Eguavoen, it is always an honour to serve the country and he is impressed with the high level of discipline and commitment of the players at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

We have a good headache to deal with – which is a surplus of good players. I want to thank the government and the NFF for all the support during the AFCON; we will need even greater support for the World Cup play-off.”

In the same vein, Super Eagles Chief Coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, on his part said he was privileged to work with the team.

“I have worked with some of the players in the U-17 and U-20 teams, and some others I have known for many years. We have the team to earn the World Cup ticket and we will put our best foot forward for each game,” he promised.