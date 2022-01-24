2022 World Cup qualifier: Alex Iwobi to miss Super Eagles cracker against Ghana

Following  the  red card Alex  Iwobi received against  Tunisia in  the  AFCON round of  16  he will  play  no  part when  Super Eagles confront t Black Stars  of Ghana  in the 2022 World Cup final playoffs.

Iwobi was sent off in the 65th minute for a dangerous tackle and will miss the Eagles next two matches, which will be the World Cup qualifiers against Ghana in March.

He was a second-half sub for the below-par Kelechi Iheanacho.

Ghana skipper Andre Ayew has also suffered the same fate after he also saw red in his team’s decisive group game against Comoros.