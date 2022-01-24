2022 World Cup qualifier: Alex Iwobi to miss Super Eagles cracker against Ghana

Following the red card Alex Iwobi received against Tunisia in the AFCON round of 16 he will play no part when Super Eagles confront t Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 World Cup final playoffs.

Iwobi was sent off in the 65th minute for a dangerous tackle and will miss the Eagles next two matches, which will be the World Cup qualifiers against Ghana in March.

He was a second-half sub for the below-par Kelechi Iheanacho.

Ghana skipper Andre Ayew has also suffered the same fate after he also saw red in his team’s decisive group game against Comoros.