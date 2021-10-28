2022 World Cup qualifier: Ndidi may face Liberia ﻿

Wilfred Ndidi could well feature for the Super Eagles next month in decisive World Cup qualifiers after he returned to training with Leicester City ahead of schedule.

Most reports had suggested the midfielder will miss upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde no thanks to his latest injury setback.

However, Ndidi has now returned to training earlier than expected.

The Leicester City midfielder was expected to be out until mid-November, but he is already back training.

He picked up a hamstring injury just over three weeks ago and he was expected to be out for four to five weeks.

But it is still left to be seen whether Leicester City will be happy to let him join the Eagles for the World Cup qualifiers next month.

The Eagles battle Liberia in Morocco on November 11, before they take on Cape Verde in a final group game four days later in Lagos.