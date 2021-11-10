2022 World Cup qualifier: Osimhen, Ighalo in Tangiers as Super Eagles hit gym ahead Liberia clash

Super Eagles goleador Victor Osimhen and returnee Odion Ighalo have team up with the team ahead of the Saturday crunchy encounter with Liberia in Morocco.

Twenty one players hit the gym Wednesday to get the Super Eagles training camp in Morocco up and running, as the technical crew perfect the conditioning of the players ahead of the encounter.

Ighalo, the former Manchester United striker quit the national team soon after he finished top scorer at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt with five goals and went on voluntary retirement from international duty.

There have been mixed reaction to his comeback with critics insisting there are several younger strikers, who are now scoring goals across Europe and they ought to also get their chance with the Super Eagles.

Late replacement for goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, John Noble of Enyimba, will hit training camp Thursday, officials said.

Nigeria tackle Liberia Saturday before they complete their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in Lagos against Cape Verde on November 16.

With the arrival of Osimhen and Ighalo, the team now has 23 players in camp.