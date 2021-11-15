2022 World Cup qualifier: Super Eagles back in Lagos, ready for Cape Verde

The Super Eagles have arrived Lagos following Saturday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against the Lone Star of Liberia and will confront the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde on Tuesday in Lagos.

Gernot Rohr’s charges won the encounter 2-0 at Grand Stade de Tangier with Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho scoring the goals from the spot.

“We have landed Lagos, Nigeria safely via chartered AIR PEACE AIRLINE, “reads the message on their official Facebook page

The Super Eagles will take on the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in their final group game on Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Nigeria top the group on 12 points, two points more than closest rivals Cape Verde, who had to come from behind to beat Central African Republic 2-1 at home Saturday.

The Eagles will advance to the knockout round of the World Cup qualifying tournament should they win or draw with the Blue Sharks.

