2023: 10, 000 Kogi ADP supporters defect to SDP

Ahead of 2023 general election , the national legal adviser of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and former governorship candidate of the party in Kogi state, Abdulrahman Tanko, has led about 10, 000 supporters to decamp to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Addressing leaders and loyalists of the party at a colourful ceremony at the state secretariat of the party in Lokoja Thurday, Tanko said the decision to dump his former party became imperative as a result of the concerted efforts made to pull Kogi state out of its current doldrum.

He stated the need for the people of the state to pull resources together in another platform to take the state to higher heights in view of the failure of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to address the basic needs of the people, especially the downtrodden.

The former governorship aspirant, who was a one-time minority leader of the House of Assembly decried the ongoing carnage through banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and other violent killings across the country and called on the Buhari-led administration to take decisive steps to stop the ugly trend.

He said the current blood- letting, if not halted, was capable of frustrating the conduct of a hitch- free general election next year.

He enjoined Nigerians to fully cooperate with the government and the law enforcement agencies, in tackling the ugly situation.

While calling on the electoral umpire, INEC to be alive to its responsibilities by ensuring that the will of the electorate prevails in the next general elections, he said it is not enough for the electorate to fully participate in the exercises, but ensure that their votes count.