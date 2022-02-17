2023: 102-year-old woman declares interest to lead Nigeria

A 102-year-old woman, Mrs. Nonye Josephine Ezeanyaeche, has declared her intention to contest for the office of the president in the 2023 general election.

Ezeanyaeche, who is also popularly known as ‘living legend’ or “Mama Africa’, hails from Aguata, Anambra state and is the founder of the ‘Voice for Senior Citizens of Nigeria’ group.



Mama Africa who made intention known during a recent visit to the management team of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), expressed readiness to contest for the number one position if the younger generations of the country are not ready.





She was said to have received many awards for her contributions to humanity and nation-building, including the African Peace Award, 2021.



