2023: 150 clubs, others donate N50m to Zulum for second term 







Over 150 clubs, associations, professional bodies and groups in Borno have mobilised, contributed and presented a cheque of N50 million to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum to purchase his interest and nomination forms to enable him seek re-election for the governorship of the state in the 2023 general elections.





Presenting the N50 million cheque to Governor Zulum at the Government House, Maiduguri, Wednesday, chairman of the coalition, Alhaji Awaji Bukar said “this delegation are representatives of the coalition, which include clubs, associations, professional bodies and groups in the academics, health, business sector, women and youth groups among others across the state.





“Your Excellency, you may wish to note that these contributions are from the members of the clubs, associations and profession bodies mentioned above, as well as the general public across the state and beyond who contributed as little as N500 for the said purpose.





“It is my singular honour and privilege to present to you a cheque of N50 million for the purchase of the expression of interest and nomination forms for you to re-contest the 2023 gubernatorial election.”

Responding, Governor Zulum said, “I have accepted your call for me to re- contest to continue the good work we started. We have done a lot in the last 3 years but with the gradual return of peace, we are going to do more as money spent on security will be channeled to execute more projects.





“Today is my happiest day, for the fact that you gathered as low as N500 to raise N50 million for me to purchase form. I really appreciate and will reciprocate by doing more to our people.”

