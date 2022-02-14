2023: 19 northern states clamour for Ladaja

Some youths from the 19 Northern states have called on a US-based Nigerian politician, Alhaji Abubukar Lajada to join the 2023 presidential race, describing him as a leader with a global appeal.

The national coordinator, Lajada Support Group, Comrade Salisu Abdullahi, who emphasised the need for Alhaji Lajada to make himself available, urging Nigerians to jettison the idea of zoning which they said ‘retards development.’

Salisu while speaking to newsmen in Abuja Monday stressed the need for Nigerians to imbibe the culture of choosing competent people to occupy positions and not be focusing on where they come from.

Reacting to the call by the youths, the US-based business man, Alhaji Abubukar Lajada in a statement, maintained that he was studying the political situation in Nigeria to be sure that the youth were selfless in their demand for him to join the presidential race.

He said, “In saner climes of the world, regional or religious politics is alien to them as they’re only engrossed in finding the right leadership that will touch every sector of their economy positively and transform it to world class economy.

He disclosed that he “would be making the big announcement soon whether or not he will throw his hat on the ring to battle it down with the likes of Bola Ahmed Timubu, Atiku Abubakar, Yemi Osibanjo, Yahaya Bello and others.”

Alhaji Abubukar Ibrahim Lajada is a US based Nigerian politician and a business man.

Ladaja was born in 4 August, 1983 in Biu Borno state and proceeded to High school and graduated in 1996.

He then proceeded to the university of Maiduguri and obtained his diploma in public administration.

In the quest for further knowledge, he traveled out of the shores of Nigeria and obtained a degree in International relations and a masters degree in Political Economics before he settled down in the United States of America to build his business empire.

He is the founder of Lajcoin in the United States of America where he has been transacting business with different countries of the world.