2023: 500 Imams hold special prayers for Yahaya Bello’s presidency in Bauchi

Over 500 Imams and preachers in Bauchi state have conducted a special prayer session to seek for Allah’s blessings on the 2023 presidential ambition of the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello.



The Chairman, Bauchi state association of Imams and preachers, Ustas Mubarak Mato Babakarami described prayers as key to success.



Ustas Mubarak Babakarami explained that, the prayer session was organized to seek Allah’s protection and guidance for the presidential ambition of the Kogi state governor.



“As you all know, prayers are key to human survival and therefore as Imams and Preachers we are here to pray for His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for his success in 2023 presidential election in the country.



“Aside for Yahaya Bello, we also conducted special prayers for national development and for Nigeria to overcome it numerous challenges and to be on the path of prosperity, growth and development.”



The Chairman expressed optimism that if elected as the next president, Yahaya Bello will provide the required leadership for total transformation of the country.



“Our ardent hope, prayers and confidence is Bello’s commitment and zeal to take the bull by horn to aspire for the plum seat which is a commendable courage worthy of emulation by every youth worth his or her salt.”

Ustas Mubarak Babakarami therefore called on Nigerians to always pray for leaders to enable them discharge their responsibilities effectively and to provide them with the needed social amenities.