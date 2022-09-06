2023: 7 in 10 adult Nigerians not registered ahead of general elections – Poll 

A new public opinion poll conducted by NOIPolls has revealed that 74 percent of adult Nigerians say they are not registered with any political party in the country.

This assertion cuts across gender, geographical locations and age-group.

On the flipside, 20 percent of adult Nigerians admitted that they are registered members of different political parties and have membership cards whereas, six percent are registered members but do not have a membership card.

Furthermore, finding revealed that the All-Progressive Congress (APC) has the larger share (41 percent) of respondents who are registered members. In addition, 34 percent of the respondents stated that they are registered members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), while 10 percent are registered with Labour (LP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Also, 10 percent of the respondents preferred not to disclose their party affiliations. Finally, of the 89 percent of adult Nigerians who claimed that they are registered to vote in the upcoming 2023 general elections, 95 percent acknowledged that they are looking forward to voting in the 2023 general elections.

Nigeria has a multi-party system with sometimes three or four stronger parties that are electorally successful. In line with the provisions of the 1999 Federal Constitution as amended and the subsisting Electoral Act, the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to conduct another round of general elections in Nigeria early in February 2023.

With about 26 weeks to the 2023 general elections, the outline of the 18 political parties registered and accredited by the INEC for the election would reflect the political events of 2022.

Already, presidential, gubernatorial, and senatorial primaries have been conducted across all the political parties in Nigeria to select party representatives ahead of the 2023 general elections.

While the major parties, APC and PDP, based on their spread across state and National Assembly are seriously canvassing the support of other political parties, especially in the presidential race.

