2023: 800 Northern groups endorse Ezra for President

800 groups under auspices of Coalition of Northern Groups for Good Governance have endorsed Chief Bobby Tochukwu Ezra from Imo state for President in the forthcoming General elections slated for February, 2023.

Addressing Journalists at a press conference on Sunday, the Secretary of the group, Comrade Samuel Ideh Godwin, said that endorsement of the aspirant was informed by his style of leadership.

He explained that the coalition got requests from various political parties, individuals and groups seeking their formal endorsement of their aspirants.

He said: “After thorough considerable brain storm deliberation by various opinion polls conducted by diverse media and consultancy firms of repute, we decided to endorse the political credentials of a prospective presidential aspirants and great philanthropist in person of Chief Bobby Tochukwu Ukadike.

“He has an intimidating political curriculum vitae, he was two times Governorship candidate. Considering his wealth of political experiences we have consequently critically assessed various eminent Nigerians that have indicated their interest to contest for the office of the president and we have zeroed our mind to leverage on good leadership qualities of Chief Bobby Tochukwu Ukadike.”