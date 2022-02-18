2023: 95-man group visits Ooni, rallies support for Osinbajo

A 95-man Pro-Osinbajo support group has visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, asking the monarch for support towards the presidential ambition of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Although the Vice President is yet to declare for Presidency publicly but several Nigerians and groups have been rallying support for such dream to become a reality.

In a statement released Friday in Abuja, signed by the national secretary of National Coalition Group (NCG), Dr. Eli Eberechukwu Dibịa, said his group was with the first class Yoruba king earlier in the week to secure assurance of support from him for Onsibajo presidency.

The statement said Dr. Dibịa extolled the cultural richness of Oduduwa kingdom and the global index of Ile- Ife as the head and foremost Yoruba headquarters across the globe.

While asking for support, Dibia said: “His Emperial Majesty, you must bring Yoruba Nationalities United for prof Yemi Osinbajo presidency 2023.

“Prof. Osinbajo presidential acceptability is beyond ethnic or political party sentiments and considerations because both PDP and APC Governors and other stakeholders are routing for him come 2023,” he said.

According to Dibia, Prof Yemi Osinbajo remains the best option for President for Yoruba Nation, APC and Nigerians.

The statement quoted the Ooni of Ife as confirming his age-long relationship with Prof Yemi Osinbajo and described him as “a cerebral and the best for APC and the entire Nigerians as come 2023.”

Ooni of lfe assured the delegation of NCG campaigners to count on his royal support.

Some of the delegation members included; NCG National Treasurer Aisha Shehu, NCG National Woman Leader, Mrs. Mary Kemi Oluwajana, CNG Coordinators of Lagos and Osun states, among other members.