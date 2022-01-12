2023: A uniter to the rescue

It is 2022 already. And in about a year and two months from now, Nigerians would be heading to the poll to elect the next President of Nigeria. This will be after what can clearly be described as eight years of “hectic and chaotic” leadership by the All Progressives Congress led government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The indices to support the notion of “hectic and chaotic” governance in effect to what our dear nation has been through in the last few years can be seen and witnessed by all. From unprecedented and pandemic levels of insecurity, unpardonable poverty rates, extreme unemployment level, deplorable standard of living, skyrocketed inflation, worst exchange rate regime, wanton killings, deepened divisions, corruption mania to flat out incompetence and much more, Nigerians have never had it this bad.



In retrospect, it is clear that the high hope placed on the Buhari government by Nigerians in 2015 has not only been met with abysmal incompetence and crass failure, but with a holistic disappointment within and outside the Nigerian shores.

It is quite disheartening. However, as saddening and partisan this might sound, it is the truth – one that will shape our collective history in years to come.

While it looks and sounds gloomy for the Nigerian state given the uncertainty of 2022 and with 2023 beckoning, the question of “whether all hope is lost” becomes pivotal as these years go by with seeming jet speed.

The question becomes, should the fact that a man who went to the river to swim and got drowned prevent all men from swimming in the same river? My candid answer is ‘No’. And that brings us to the crux of this piece.



Our actions and inactions, whether as individuals or as a nation, cannot be divorced from the seeming backlash we have experienced in the hands of the present government. We have at various times, largely for most personal reasons, relegated nationhood to the background. These are perhaps some changes we will need to bring to bear on who takes over the mantle of leadership come 2023.





The next president of Nigeria must be first and foremost a detribalised Nigerian and a uniter. One who radiates simplicity, a solid economic manager with with good grasp of economic issues, administrative wherewithal, requisite experience, reach and total acceptance and appeal across Nigeria. He must be one who commands respect, has the capacity to interrogate assumed facts and figures, able to feel the pulse of Nigerians, be a sincere democrat, must have contributed immensely to the Nigerian project and has a youth appeal that is second to none.



Given the experiences of recent times, ethnic, regional, religious and primordial sentiments must give way for a national rebirth, one laced in unity, sacrifice and love. The next leader must also have the leadership and natural gift to harness these virtues. He must be one who can propel us forward and take us to meet our real zenith as a nation of great potential. One who must reawaken the African giant in us and manifest the Dubai, Malaysia and Singapore potential and models that lie fallow in us.

That insecurity has become our greatest bane is to state the obvious. In this regard, the next president must confront this challenge eyeball to eyeball and not be afraid or pretend to take drastic decisions. Willpower and defined courage must be accompanying features he should possess. He must have a bit of that and a bit of this experience as relates to governance. He just must be unique and commandeer enormous goodwill – a motivator, a hero whose grass to grace story must inspire the next generation to work and excel honestly in life. The next president must speak Nigerian as his language.



Given the above scenario, qualities, challenges and expectations, the array of some (not all) Nigerians who are being named and associated with 2023, have the qualities and possible mindset to make good leadership if given the opportunity. In their own right, they are educated and experienced to handle the job.



However, of all the names being associated with 2023, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar clearly beats others and leads this category of Nigerians. And my reasons are simply not farfetched.

The Wazirin Adamawa easily connects to every Nigerian. His story and pedigree of being an orphan who made it in life through dint of hard work connects him to the average life of each and every Nigerian.



From his service to the nation as a Customs officer to his life thereafter as a businessman, educationist, politician cum philanthropist, what Nigerians see in Atiku is a highly spirited individual whose nationalism can never be questioned. It is clearly imbibed in him and so easily radiates.

His outspokenness and outright condemnations of killings and the escalating insecurity across the country which has seen him offer pragmatic solutions to ending such challenges, whether the Boko Haram menace in the North-east, banditry in the North-west, herdsmen/farmers’ clashes, the IPOB quagmire, militancy or agitations in the southwest and southeast, has always reflected a fearless and unattached position that ensures Nigeria is the ultimate winner. Clearly strife, poverty and unemployment have had huge roles to play in all of these.

Atiku of all those wanting to be president remains the one with the best record for jobs provision and employment to Nigerians. Through his vast network of businesses spanning across academia, shipping, logistics, banking, media, food and beverages, construction and others, Atiku has provided and made livelihood easier for many.

His American University of Nigeria in Yola, for instance, through sheer commitment and devotion has continued to remain one of the best in the country aside from the employment it has created. The managerial expertise brought to bear on this institution’s many years of existence and excellence says a lot on Atiku’s human resources management just for a mention.

But perhaps his strongest and most vital asset is his eight year experience as the vice president of Nigeria where clearly his heroics in economics that saw him assembling astute professionals and technocrats in championing the country’s economic sector as Chairman of the National Economic Council – giving Nigeria the strongest economy in history, again sets Atiku apart from others.

Tied to this is his excellent human relations and management. He has friends and associates in every nook and cranny in Nigeria His “One Nigeria” disposition, detribalised nature and politics of inclusiveness has continued to endear him to many followers.Till date, he remains the darling of many supporters and followers. His milk of human kindness is legendary, and defines his personae.

It is easy to dismiss the above as mere rhetoric, however, the truth is that of all those being linked to the presidency in 2023, not one matches Atiku’s experience, records, reach and political sacrifice to the country. He is in a world of his own, just as his international respect and reputation stands “gidigban”.

And as 2023 beckons, it will be within our say to the course of our country in the next few years to come. Having had it rough in the past few years, it is now up to us to make deliberate choices thadefinet will reflect on our generations, born and unborn. We must not lose hope in Nigeria. The ship of nationhood is adrift, but the good news is that with an experienced captain like Atiku, we will not only get the ship stable, but will collectively steer it to the port of political and economic rejuvenation.

Balogun, a political analyst, writes from Ibadan, Oyo state.

Related

No tags for this post.