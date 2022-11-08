2023: A vote for LP is a vote for accountability – Omofoma 

The Labour Party (LP) candidate in Edo Central senatorial district, Mr. Oseremen Omofoma, has said Nigerians lack everything about good governance and urged them to change the narrative by voting for LP in the 2023 polls.

Omofoma also said the LP will do all that is necessary within the confines of the law to emerged victorious at the poll, adding that “a vote for LP is a vote for accountability.”

He disclosed this to journalists during the party’s stakeholders meeting held in Benin City, Edo state capital.

The Senatorial hopeful said: “when we say no shishi, it means we don’t intend to induce vote or for people to vote for us- using illegal means.”

He said the LP is fully ready to receive its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi in Edo State in November for a rally/road show to kick start the party’s campaign in the state.

On his ambition, the Senatorial hopeful stated that he is in the race to liberate Esan Central Senatorial District from decayed infrastructures, adding that, “every aspect of governance is absent in the area.”

According to him, “We use to travel from Irrua in Edo Central to Benin City within 50 minutes. Now it takes 6 hours because of the deplorable roads.

“It is a big shame. No water, education, transportation and health care. So, LP want to change the narrative by bringing new measures that would bring progress to the people.

“My opponents may have money. I am a young candidate. But I have better vision and plans for my people to outwalk them,” he stated.