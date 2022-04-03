2023, a year of a battle royale for Aso Rock Villa – Female aspirant

A female presidential aspirant, Hajiya Nana Asmau Jibrin, has described the year 2023 as a battle royale in the race for the presidential Villa, where as a presidential hopeful she is willing to give a tough time to men seeking the coveted position.

Speaking at a press conference in Kano Sunday, Asmau stated that as far as the presidential contest is concerned, she was never entertaining any fear slugging it with powerful forces on the political battlefield knowing that she was up to the task in facing some gruelling obstacles, adding that with resilience and sincerity of purpose, achieving the goal would never be a far cry.

According to her, it is a misnomer for one to believed that there was a limitation for women in seeking an exalted political office in as much as a woman possessed the will power to do so, pointing out that the womenfolk had proven its mettle in all spheres of human endeavour.

She stressed that what was required of a woman politician is the resilience to wage a sustained struggle.

She said, “I am here today to showcase my agenda for the presidential contest and express my interest in joining the political fray at the moment. The year 2023 was not meant for men gladiators only; it is for female aspirants equally. I can be bold to tell you people that I’m in the race for the Presidential Villa.

“There is the compelling need for a woman of my pedigree to come in in order to prove my prowess in the business of partisan politics. I’m ready to face the challenges knowing that contesting the presidential slot is not a tea party.”

Asmau who is yet to decide on which platform she would be contesting pointed out that there was a seeming rot in the present system, where she believed her foray into the contest is poised to address such a systemic failure stressing however that with the womenfolk ready to throw its weight behind her struggle, achieving her ambition would never be an illusion.