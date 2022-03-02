2023: AAC women set to commence LG tours in A/Ibom

The women’s wing of African Action Congress (AAC) has concluded plans to commence Local Government Area tours in Akwa Ibom State to canvass support for the party.

The national body of the party had recently directed the wing to commence canvassing support for the party to enable the it win the forthcoming 2023 elections.

The state Chairman of AAC, Mr Fred Obot, during the Women wing meeting in Uyo on Wednesday, said the party has never underestimated the role of women in mobilisation, adding that they remaine a veritable tool when it comes to issue of politics at all level.

“I want to tell you that you are a great tool with which our party can leverage on in winning the forthcoming general elections.

“I want you to be committed, focused and remain resolute in your decision to help our great party win in 2023. Do not leave any stone unturned as the work ahead is enormous,” he said.

Obot said the party will continue to give total support to the women, adding that special training and empowerment would be given to enay the work optimally for the success of the party.

Responding, the State Woman Leader of the party, Mrs. Mercy Okon, commended the national body and assured that the women would do all it takes to make sure that the party succeed come 2023 that they are always really over their

Okon urged the her fellow women to remain united and focus on the responsibilities atteched to them so as to boost the popularity of the party.

She stressed that women would take the party to nooks and crannies of the state to broaden the support base of the party.

.