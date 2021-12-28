2023: Abaribe, Wabara drum support for Anyim

Lawmaker representing Abia South, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has openly declared his support for the presidential ambition of Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim come 2023.

Abaribe alongside a former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wabara, threw their weight behind Anyim’s presidential ambition, describing him as capable of taking Nigeria to the Promised Land.

They made their stance known during a special grand civic reception and conferment of chieftaincy title of Maduforo Nde Ngwa on Sen. Abaribe in his home town, Obingwa, Abia state.

Abaribe at the event, called on Nigerians and Ndigbo to support Sen. Ayim, describing him as a man that has what it takes to govern the country.

While he described Anyim as competent, saying: “My brother is the only one that has declared his intention to run for the office of the president. I will give him all the support because he has all it takes to make Nigeria better again.

“Therefore, I encourage all Nigerians to support this noble intention.”

Also, the former President of the Senate, Chief Adolphus Wabara, who was the chairman of the occasion, said Nigeria has a good leader in the person of Anyim Pius Anyim and equally called for maximum support for him.

“We have a good market in the person and personality of Anyim Pius Anyim. We should show Nigerians that we have a personality in Anyim, that he deserves the support from all, considering his track records,” he said.