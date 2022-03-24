2023: Abba Moro picks Benue South form, Saleh promises fair representation

The senator representing Benue South senatorial district, Abba Moro and Hon. Anthony Hassan Saleh have picked the nomination and expression of interest forms for the 2023 general elections on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The duo picked the forms at the party’s Wadata secretariat in Abuja amidst well wishers and their supporters.

Senator Abba Moro explained that he is re-contesting to complete the good works he has started.

Among the works, according to him include the 8 Bills he sponsored in the Senate, especially the “Local Government Autonomy Bill and a Bill for the Establishment of Science and Technology University in Otukpo.”

On his relationship with a former President of the Senate, David Mark, he said “Every politician in Benue has taken some level of mentorship from him. To answer your question about whether Senator Mark is my mentor, the answer is yes and no.

“He ensured I became local government chairman, he made me chairman of two federal universities, minister of a very important ministry; Interior. He nominated me.

“I am the man that I am today because Senator David Mark provided the platform for me. But today, I am my own man. I came to politics because I want to benefit my people.”

On his part, Rt. Hon. Anthony Hassan Saleh promised to provide qualitative representation to the people of Benue South senatorial district in the 10th Senate if elected.

Saleh, who represented Ado/ Ogbadigbo, Okopokwu federal constituency in 7th and 8th House of Representatives, said his antecedent and experience as a federal lawmaker will spur him to serve the senatorial district better in the 10th Senate.