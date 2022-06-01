2023: Abia ADC organises debate for guber, senatorial aspirants 



In order to get the best out of those aspiring to fly the flag of the party ahead of 2023, Abia state chapter of African Democratic Congress ?(ADC) has organized a debate for gubernatorial, senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants to showcase their manifestos before the people.



Addressing party members at the occasion, Wednesday, at Kolpings Society of Nigeria, World Bank Estate, Umuahia, the ADC Chairman Abia state chapter, Mr Don Norman Obinna, noted that the media parley was organized for members and the whole world to assess the aspirants’ capacity and capability with a view to making the right decision ahead of 2023 general election in Abia.



The state ADC chairman further said this was the first time in Abia state where a party would organise open debate streamed live on mobile apps for major aspirants to showcase their abilities and manifestos before emerging as the party’s flag bearers to face other political parties’ candidates.



The seasoned journalist turned politician said that ADC was an opposition party in Abia poised to rescue Abia in the emerging political dispensation.



Meanwhile, the major aspirants who participated in the debate were two governorship aspirants, Bishop Dr Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha, the proprietor of Vision Africa Radio, Mr Otisi Ebitu Ukiwe, the son of Abriba born Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe retired.



Others were two senatorial aspirants, the first black polish parliamentary, Hon Dr John Abraham Godson and a financial guru, Hon Franklin Ikenna Nwaubani and Mr Obinna Nwosu who was aspiring for Ikwuano Umuahia federal constituency, among others.

Speaking during the debate, Bishop Dr Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha said that he was born and grew up in Aba and at such knows the problems besetting the state at his fingers tip and is poised to bring wide experiences to bear if voted as the Governor of Abia state.

Otisi Ebitu Ukiwe made case for inclusive governance noting that he has what it takes to liberate Abia from shackles of poverty and infrastructural decay.

