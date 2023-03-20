2023 Abia governorship election: INEC declares results in 16 LGAs, suspends collation in Obingwa amid LP protest

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Abia state governorship election results in 16 out of the 17 local government areas.

The commission also suspended further collation on the remaining, Obingwa pending the review by the electoral umpire from Abuja amidst protest by the Labour Party in the state.

In the 16 local government areas collated so far, the LP is comfortably leading in ten (10) LGAs with a wide margin, while the ruling party PDP won in five LGAs.

The YPP secured a win in one Local Government Area of Osisioma Ngwa, the LGA of the governorship candidate, Engr Enyinnaya Nana Nwafor.

Obingwa, the LGA of the outgoing governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, was said to be controversial where declaration of results is being held. up the declaration of the final result.

The Labour Party scored the highest number of votes cast in the following LGA’S: Arochukwu, Ohafia,Bende, Isuikwuato, Umunneochi, Umuahia North, Umuahia South, Ikwuano, Aba North, Aba South, whereas the ruling party, PDP won Isiala Ngwa North, Isiala Ngwa South, Ugwunagbo, Ukwa East, Ukwa West, while YPP secured victory at Osisioma Ngwa respectively.

APC, APGA, ADC, APP, ADP, SDP etc.did not win any single LGA in the state

Meanwhile, the State Returning officer of Abia state, Professor Nnenna Otti, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technical, Owerri, Imo state, has said the declaration of the last local government area would be put on hold till Tuesday.

According when in order to await the arrival and review of the LGA that is riddled with controversy before the final result would be announced.

This development did not go down well with the leadership of the Labour party and supporters who are wondering why the delay in declaring the final result two days after the conduct on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

In a press release issued by Mr Kazie Uko, the Director of Media and Publicity, Dr Alex Otti campaign Organization made available to Blueprint, Monday, in Umuahia, queried the rationale behind the delay, noting that it was the same election that two lawmakers’ results from the same LGA were announced.

Meanwhile, PDP has won 11 seats in the Abia House of Assembly, Labour party won 10 seats, YPP won 2 while APC won a consolatory seat.

